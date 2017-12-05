11,000-acre Creek fire prompts mandatory evacuations from La Crescenta to Sylmar

Parts of La Crescenta are under mandatory evacuation as a brush fire that originated in the Angeles National Forest above Sylmar spread eastward Tuesday.

Residents living north of the Foothill (210) Freeway between Glenoaks Boulevard in Sylmar and La Crescenta Avenue on the eastern edge of the Los Angeles County are being asked to leave the area as crews battle the Creek fire. As of 12:45 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department estimated the fire had burned about 11,000 acres.

Several evacuation centers have been set up including the Sylmar Recreation Center at 13109 Borden Ave., the Branford Recreation Center at 13306 Branford St. in Arleta and Pierce College in Woodland Hills.

The fire first broke out around 4 a.m. near Little Tujunga Canyon Road and rapidly spread as a result of Santa Ana winds.

Smoke from the fire could be seen across the county, including in Burbank and Glendale.

Also, the South Coast Air Quality Management District released an advisory urging residents in portions of the San Fernando Valley to seek shelter from the smoke.

