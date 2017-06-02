Crescenta Valley High graduates reflect on their school community at graduation

Members of this year’s Crescenta Valley High graduating class officially closed the door on their last year as Falcons, but the message from some graduates is that they’ll always share a bond.

Nicole Lee, senior class president, welcomed the 646 students in caps and gowns and called them the “best graduating class that CVHS has ever seen.” She also encouraged the graduates not to walk a path dictated by fear and have faith in themselves.

“Some say that they fear going to college because they don’t know anyone. But remember there was also a time when you did not know anyone here either,” Lee said. “There’s even a chance you do not know the person sitting next to you.”

Lee also took time to remember senior Christine Martinez, who died in a single-car crash on Tujunga Canyon Boulevard in October.

“Though Christine Martinez might not be here with us today, we honor her accomplishments, recognize her time here at CV and continue to send her and her family our love,” Lee said.

Fellow graduate Arin Sarkissian, who gave the first senior address, said it’s important to embrace a new community to ensure life’s difficulties are never experienced alone.

“All these individuals have become a part of me, one way or another,” Sarkissian said. “Whether it be my teachers … my parents … or all of you fellow graduates … all of these individuals have contributed to my current identity in their own unique way.”

Before the ceremony, a few graduates waiting in the auditorium had a chance to reflect on their own time at Crescenta Valley High and what the next four years may hold in store.

Ryan Lopez said he enjoyed the familiar high school milestones: playing football, prom, and meeting his girlfriend. He said he plans to play basketball for a community college.

Kelli Loritsch said it was difficult managing grades, the bevy of college applications and her Advanced Placement courses. Amid those challenges, Loritsch was part of the flag team on the school’s pep squad that won nationals this year. She plans to head to the University of the Pacific to study math.

Camryn Lozano, who left Crescenta Valley High for a year due to some personal difficulties, said she plans to attend a performing arts school in the Hollywood area.

“[Graduating] is a little sad and bittersweet, but it’s really good to see how much everyone has accomplished,” Lozano said.

