Eggslut takes a crack in Glendale

Eggslut, the breakfast eatery known for serving thousands of customers a month at the Grand Central Market in downtown Los Angeles, finally made its way to Glendale Thursday morning after originally being slated for a late-2016 opening.

To celebrate, the first 100 customers in line received complimentary signature “Sluts” — the restaurant’s specialty coddled egg served in a small glass jar with baguette slices.

Eggslut, which is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, joins a spate of recent food-business openings along South Brand Boulevard that includes Shake Shack, Philz Coffee and Halal Guys.

