San Fernando Valley Young Democrats to honor Friedman as a ‘trailblazer’

The San Fernando Valley Young Democrats announced Monday that the organization will honor State Assemblywoman Laura Friedman (D-Glendale) with its first “Trailblazer Award” at its annual Robert F. Kennedy Awards next year.

According to the group’s website, the awards contribute to annual “campaign outreach and leadership building efforts” by recognizing “extraordinary honorees who demonstrate unwavering dedication to Democratic values.”

Friedman was selected for the inaugural award for her lead in assembly hearings on sexual harassment as well as her work on the “environment and the arts,” according to the organization’s website.

The awards ceremony will be held Feb. 8 at the Northridge Center Complex at Cal State University Northridge, 9368 E. University Drive, Northridge.

For more information, visit sfvyd.org.

