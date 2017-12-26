Glendale City Council approves completion of the second phase of Glendale-Los Angeles bicycle and pedestrian path

Glendale City Council members hit another milestone last week in their years-long project to connect the Glendale Narrows Riverwalk to the other side of the Los Angeles River after they approved completing the project’s second phase.

The first phase of the project was completed in 2012 and included equestrian arenas, an art installation as well as a trail and picnic areas along the Riverwalk.

The second phase is designed to add two small parks, one called Flower Plaza Park and the other Confluence Park, to the Riverwalk.

Construction of a bridge over a flood-control box culvert that will connect segments of the trail is also part of the project.

Flower Plaza Park, located adjacent to Flower Street and Fairmont Avenue, will connect already completed bike paths to the north and south. Confluence Park will be near the Los Angeles River and Verdugo Wash, adjacent to the Ventura (134) Freeway.

Once finished, it will complete a 1-mile stretch of pedestrian and bike trails along the Riverwalk within the city of Glendale.

According to a staff report, construction of the second phase will be funded by a Proposition 84 grant, Measure R funds and funds allocated from Gas Tax and Parks Development Impact Fees.

The third phase of the Riverwalk project will involve construction of a walkway and bike path over the Los Angeles River that will link the Glendale Narrows to Griffith Park.

Another bridge, over the Verdugo Wash, which will connect the Glendale Riverwalk to north Atwater Village, is also in the works.

In September, Gov. Jerry Brown earmarked a $20-million bond measure to fund the path via state Senate Bill 5 — known as the California Drought, Water, Parks, Climate, Coastal Protection and Outdoor Access For All Act.

The funds now await voter consideration in the June 2018 primary election.

The second phase is expected to complete by next October, according to Glendale public works director Roubik Golanian.

