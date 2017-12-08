City to decide on land-use changes for proposed apartment project on current Glendale Unified site

The Glendale Planning Commission is scheduled to consider on Wednesday several land-use amendments for the proposed construction of a five-story, 286-unit residential development on the site where the Glendale Unified School District’s headquarters and two apartment buildings the district owns are currently located.

The school district is in talks with developer Carmel Partners for a possible property exchange. In the switch, the district would take ownership of a building Carmel Partners owns half a mile south of the district’s administrative offices, which are in dire need of repair.

In exchange, Carmel Partners would take ownership of the property where the district’s administrative offices and other structures it owns are located.

City staff is recommending the Planning Commission approve the changes to the the city’s general plan, zoning map and Downtown Specific Plan map in order to meet design requests for the proposed apartments on North Kenwood and North Jackson streets, according to city documents.

The development would wrap around a parking structure with 394 parking spaces.

The amendments will accommodate for “additional height/stories and floor area ratio,” city documents state.

The existing Glendale Unified administration building, located at 223 N. Jackson St., and other structures involved in the proposed property exchange would be demolished to make room for the new development, according to city documents.

Carmel’s building is 113,000 square feet and was constructed in 1984, according to the Los Angeles County Assessor. It comes with 380 parking spaces — 224 more than the 156 available at Glendale Unified’s current administration building, which is 40,000 square feet.

The Planning Commission’s special public hearing is scheduled to be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday in room 105 of the Municipal Services Building, 633 E. Broadway.

