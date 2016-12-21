A giant red swastika, words apparently reading 'Trump' and a racist note: Police investigate possible hate crime at Montrose family's home

Glendale police are investigating a possible hate crime in Montrose after a family said its home was defaced with a swastika last Friday morning.

The home, located in the 2000 block of Pickens Avenue, was tagged with a giant red swastika on the garage door with what appears to be "Trump" written underneath, and a racist note was left behind as well.

Written in block letters and adorned with another swastika, the note condemned mixed-race "breeding" and attacked the family using a racial slur against Latino Americans. It warned that there would be "conseqences," misspelling "consequences," if the family didn't keep their children off the streets.

Sgt. Robert William, spokesman with Glendale police, said the department currently doesn't have any suspects nor do they know why the family was targeted.

"The family has not had any problems with anyone in that area so there's really no one to focus our attention on," he said. "We're not sure if they were specifically targeted or if it was just a house that was picked."

The family has since painted over the swastika and declined to speak with media since the incident first came to light.

William said the department is hoping to recover DNA from the note that was left behind.

