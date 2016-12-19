Officers rescue Glendale woman from burning home

A Glendale woman was rescued by police early Monday morning after her home became engulfed in flames.

The fire was reported at around 5:15 a.m. in the 2000 block of Dublin Drive. According to Tahnee Lightfoot, a spokesperson with Glendale police, three officers were the first to arrive on the scene.

The officers were able to use a neighbor’s ladder to rescue the woman from the burning home’s second-floor balcony.

“If it wasn’t for these officers’ quick actions, she wouldn’t have been able to live through this,” Lightfoot said.

Firefighters from both Glendale and Pasadena responded to the blaze and were able to extinguish it within an hour. Lightfoot said the house was destroyed, but no other buildings were damaged.

Both the woman and three officers were treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries, while a dog perished in the fire.

Arson investigators are looking into the incident.

