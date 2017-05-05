President of Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital to retire in June

Jack Ivie, president of Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital, will retire at the end of next month after more than four decades at the hospital, according to a statement released on Friday.

Ivie served as the assistant executive director and vice president of hospital operations from 1980 to 1992 before taking the role as the hospital’s president in 2012. All four of his children were born at Glendale Memorial, according to the statement.

“Beyond any mark I’ve made, I’m struck most by what happens at Glendale Memorial — day after day — the way each patient is treated with human kindness from the parking lot to the recovery room,” Ivie said in the statement.

