Breakfast kicks off Salvation Army Glendale’s Red Kettle campaign

The Salvation Army in Glendale marked the start of its holiday Red Kettle program to raise funds that benefit the city’s most in need with a breakfast Friday at the organization’s headquarters on Windsor Road.

Red kettles and their bell ringers will be stationed at roughly 20 locations throughout the community, according to Jennifer Shiflett, a lieutenant with the Salvation Army Glendale. Holiday shoppers will be asked for donations starting the day after Thanksgiving until Christmas Eve.

Money collected during the holiday season helps the charity fund its programs, including a food pantry that serves approximately 1,200 families a month, Meals on Wheels and a free after-school program.

This is the eighth year the organization has engaged in the program.

Ross A. Benson / Staff Photographer Glendale Salvation Army's Lt. Jennifer Shiflett and Glendale Police Chief Rob Castro at Friday's breakfast at the organization's headquarters. Glendale Salvation Army's Lt. Jennifer Shiflett and Glendale Police Chief Rob Castro at Friday's breakfast at the organization's headquarters. (Ross A. Benson / Staff Photographer)

The Friday breakfast raised close to $60,000, just short of the organization’s goal, but donations are still being collected, Shiflett said.

Last’s year’s kettle kickoff generated about $40,000, and the Red Kettle program brought in just over $96,000 last holiday season.

The Salvation Army Glendale hopes to raise $100,000 this year from its Red Kettle program during the holidays.

“We were more than pleased with the event,” Shiflett said. “We had the event off-site for the last couple of years so it was nice to bring it back and do kind of an open house of sorts to show people what we do here.”

jeff.landa@latimes.com

Twitter: @JeffLanda