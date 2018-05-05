Glendale appoints Roubik Golanian to be assistant city manager

At a City Council meeting on Tuesday, Glendale public works director Roubik Golanian was unanimously appointed to be assistant city manager.
Golanian will take on the former job of Yasmin Beers, who in February became the first woman appointed to the Glendale city manager position.
According to a profile by the city, Golanian has been with Glendale the past 18 years, first as a city engineer and then as director of public works in 2014.
Golanian acknowledged family and his late father after his appointment and promised he would not take the new role lightly.
"I will continue the pursuit of excellence in the delivery of high quality of services and the implementation of [city] policies and vision," he said.
Both Beers and Mayor Zareh Sinanyan praised Golanian's track record of accomplishments, which includes overseeing the Glendale Narrows Riverwalk project and railroad "quiet zone" along San Fernando Road.
"Today's promotion is a sign of appreciation, in a sense, for all your years of service to Glendale," Sinanyan said. "There's a lot to be done in the future."
