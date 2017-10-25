USC Verdugo Hills Hospital opens neonatal intensive care unit

The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, or NICU, which opened last month at USC Verdugo Hills Hospital, will help keep mothers and families connected to their babies in the case of ill or premature newborns.

The new 3,100-square-foot facility is part of larger $2.5-million renovation of what was previously the hospital’s eighth-floor critical care unit, which has been consolidated into another part of the hospital.

The NICU includes six private rooms, a lactation and nurses area as well as the “NICVIEW,” an online camera system that lets families keep on eye on their newborns 24 hours a day.

jeff.landa@latimes.com

Twitter: @JeffLanda