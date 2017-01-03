Newly renovated Palmer Park to reopen

Palmer Park — located in south Glendale near the Adams Square neighborhood — will reopen Saturday after almost a year of closure while it underwent a $2.5-million renovation project.

The Community Services and Parks Department and Glendale City Council will host a reopening event, starting with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday and followed by various recreational activities until 1 p.m. City staff will also host a competitive game of "S-K-A-T-E" with a prize for the wining skateboarder.

The Palmer Park improvement project is the result of unanimous approval by the City Council in 2015 to award a multimillion-dollar contract for renovations. The final changes were made with community input that included numerous meetings and surveys.

"The park is located in a densely populated portion of Glendale," said Gabrielle Goglia, Glendale's senior community services supervisor. "There are a large number of apartment buildings in the area, which means that many of the kids in the area don't have a backyard of their own to play in — so this is their community backyard."

Palmer Park remains the same size as before the changes, but it now has additional amenities and renovations to existing features.

These include a new and expanded wading pool, a larger section for skateboarding, exercise equipment along the park's walking path as well as a full and half court for basketball.

Renovated restrooms, additional picnic and general seating, as well as a community garden expanded from 36 to 50 plots round out the park's upgrades.

Palmer Park is located at 610 E. Palmer Ave.

