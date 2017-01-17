Palmer Park reopens to Glendale residents

Palmer Park in south Glendale reopened Saturday after almost a year of renovations and a short rain delay.

The Community Services and Parks Department and Glendale City Council hosted a ceremony celebrating the $2.5-million improvement project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a morning full of activities showcasing the park's latest additions.

Palmer Park, located at 610 E. Palmer Ave., is now outfitted with an overhauled wading pool, a section dedicated to street skateboarding, exercise equipment along the park's walking path as well as expanded basketball courts.

The park remains the same size as before, but now includes renovated restrooms, a larger community garden and more seating throughout.

