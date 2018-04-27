Gus and Andy’s Montrose Grill moves closer to filling long vacant site

After a meeting with Laura Stotler, the Glendale planning hearing officer, on Wednesday, Montrose residents now have a better idea of what to expect at the former Rocky Cola Café site — a family grill following the "fresh casual" trend.
Stotler approved a request for permits, with conditions, that would allow applicant Janelle Williams of Williams Land Use Services to operate a restaurant allowing for the sale and consumption of alcohol as well as a reduction in the number of parking spaces at 2201 Honolulu Avenue.
The property was once the home to Montrose fixture Rocky Cola Café, which first opened in February 1988 and closed in late 2012.
Last year, Tom Christopoulos of La Cañada Flintridge replaced local restaurateur Jeff Williams as the lessee of the location and announced plans to open Gus and Andy's Montrose Grill.
Although the application is for a fast-food restaurant, Christopoulos said the grill will operate as a location with an elevated service experience, where customers can order at the counter, take a seat and receive table service.
The restaurant would have an indoor wood-burning grill for Central Coast-type food, and about 25% of the menu would be to-go items, he said.
"We have to revamp the whole space. Nothing about that building is up-to-date or meets code or anything. … We talked to the historic preservation [commission and are] working with them on bringing back the facade that we found behind the Rocky Cola cladding," Christopoulos said, referring to the covering or coating on the original structure.
The permits were approved under numerous conditions consistent with the General Plan for that area, namely that the restaurant's operations be consistent with the character of the Montrose Shopping Park, that the establishment must adhere to noise ordinances, and that the sale, service or consumption of all types of alcohol be limited to between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.
Business hours are planned for 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., but Christopolous requested that the restaurant be able to remain open during later hours to accommodate local late-night events or sports broadcasts.
Steve Pierce, with the Montrose Shopping Park Assn., spoke in support of the plans at the meeting.
"This location has been empty for well over six years. We're so excited about Gus and Andy's Montrose Grill coming into town. … This addition will be one more opportunity to bring people to Montrose, so we are looking forward to that," he said.
