Glendale celebrates Older Americans Month with Senior Street Festival

On Wednesday afternoon, the city of Glendale celebrated Older Americans Month with its first Senior Street Festival along the Maryland Paseo on North Maryland Avenue.

Glendale’s Community Services and Parks Department partnered with Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Center and Glendale Adventist Medical Center to line the street with booths where seniors could learn about the city’s health and wellness resources. The event also featured music and food.

The national Administration for Community Living designates the month of May for seniors, with this year’s theme “Age Out Loud,” highlighting the roles older Americans play in their local communities.

