Officials consider regulations for street performers

With the growth of downtown Glendale over the past several years and the promotion of an "18-hour city" — where residents are encouraged to drive less and socialize more — the number of street performers occupying congested sidewalks is increasing, according to city officials.

On Tuesday, the City Council addressed the issue of balancing the rights of street performers with the municipal code by discussing a proposed ordinance that would regulate performers within the confines of the 1st Amendment.

The Downtown Glendale Assn. previously worked with city officials to compile a list of possible regulations influenced, in part, from common complaints made by local businesses and pedestrians.

A tempered version of the association's recommendations was presented by Gillian Van Muyden, chief assistant city attorney, and it considers the city's interest in maintaining public safety and ease of movement on public streets and sidewalks.

City officials might prohibit performances less than 10 feet from any bus stop, street corner, crosswalk, business entrances, exits or outdoor dining areas.

"What we found is 10 feet seems to be a reasonable distance. It seems to be narrow enough," Muyden said. . "It's not overly broad or overly wide as to reasonably preclude active participation and the exercise of free speech."

Several other provisions are also contained in the proposed ordinance including limiting the types of equipment performers can use, the use or manipulation of public property, incorporation of animals and limiting performances to between 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

In the proposed ordinance, a performer is defined as "an individual or group who performs public entertainment in a public area for tips or gratuities."

However, the definition raised concerns from some council members.

Councilman Ara Najarian asked if they could broaden the term to regulate, for example, anyone in colorful costumes soliciting money aggressively, much like those who roam the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Muyden said that Glendale's municipal code takes care of both aggressive solicitation and the blocking of sidewalks by anyone regardless if they fall under the category of "performer."

"In drafting these definitions … we did take a look at many [other] cities' definitions and we didn't, I think, find them to be massively inclusive of all types of performance," Muyden said. "One of the changes we might be able to make here is: 'performer means to engage in any kind of performance, including but not limited to' — try to broaden it up."

The proposed street-performer ordinance will be debated by City Council after recommended changes are made.