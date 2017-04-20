Annual Taste of Downtown Glendale to benefit city arts, youth health programs

Hundreds of people are expected to come hungry Wednesday to the Taste of Downtown Glendale, an annual benefit that helps arts and youth health programs in Glendale and highlights the city’s culinary scene.

The event, now in its 16th year, will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and will feature nearly 40 restaurants along and around Brand Boulevard, between Colorado Street and Lexington Drive. It will also include a raffle, live music and, new this year, a VIP lounge.

“This event is one of the major, major ways that we get money to support our programs and our students,” said Lynda Burlison, board president and acting chief executive officer of Glendale Healthy Kids, which, along with Glendale Arts, benefits from the Taste of Downtown Glendale.

Join the conversation on Facebook »

Glendale Healthy Kids founded the event in 2001. This is the second year that Glendale Arts has helped produce it, and in the last two years, it has raised about $40,000 for the two groups, organizers said.

Elissa Glickman, chief executive of Glendale Arts, said the event will highlight established favorites — such as Damon’s and Porto’s Bakery & Cafe — as well as newcomers such as Shake Shack and Greenleaf Gourmet Chopshop.

Glendale resident Lou Finkelberg is served some pastry samples from Porto's at the 2015 A Taste of D Tim Berger / Glendale News-Press Glendale resident Lou Finkelberg is served some pastry samples from Porto's at the 2015 A Taste of Downtown Glendale. Glendale resident Lou Finkelberg is served some pastry samples from Porto's at the 2015 A Taste of Downtown Glendale. (Tim Berger / Glendale News-Press)

Tickets for food are $35 or $15 for children ages 6 to 9. Children under 5 are free.

Food, wine and beer tickets are $45.

Tickets into the VIP lounge, sponsored by the Downtown Glendale Assn. and located in the Maryland Paseo, are $75. The lounge will have a longer operating time than the overall event.

Tickets will be sold online at tasteofdowntownglendale.com until Tuesday. They will also be sold the day of the event.

Interested volunteers or those with questions can contact organizers at taste@glendalearts.org or by calling (818) 243-2611, Ext. 17.

bradley.zint@latimes.com

Twitter: @BradleyZint

MORE COMMUNITY

‘We’ll be a regional destination’: Glendale Central Library’s $15-million renovation is unveiled

La Crescenta resident takes home best short film prize at local festival

Artists add more color to downtown Glendale with this year's utility box murals