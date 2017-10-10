Glendale Tech Week offers manufacturing demonstration in Montrose

A three-hour manufacturing demonstration and tour were held Tuesday at the Professional Development Center of Glendale Community College in Montrose as part of the second annual Glendale Tech Week.

Attendees were invited to the center — which offers state-funded, professional employee training at all levels — for a demonstration of four computer numerically-controlled machines, or CNCs, by manufacturing instructor Bill Roberto as a way to highlight technology in manufacturing.

“I teach students from all levels how to set the machines up and write programs to drive CNC lathes and mills around a part that rotates,” Roberto said. “I take a lot of people who don't know anything and make them into machine operators.”

Participants watched basic setup and operation of the machines and took home a square piece of metal etched with the “Glendale Tech Week 2017” logo. A tour of the facility and an overview of the center's course catalog was also offered.

The event was one of several “pop-up” events open to the public that are scheduled to lead into the City Summit portion of Tech Week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The development center was a sponsor for the first-ever Tech Week last year, and center representatives were part of the planning committee this year, according to Ani Keshishian, the center’s assistant director.

“As they were going around asking for ideas … relevant to the city, I asked if they knew that our center offers CNC and manufacturing courses. They were very receptive to the idea,” Keshishian said. “We’ve trained a lot of employees here in Glendale.”

For more information about the customized employment training offered at the Professional Development Center in Montrose, visit pdcofgcc.com.

Tim Berger / Staff Photographer A very large medallion with a Senate seal made on a CNC machine is on display at the Professional Development Center of Glendale Community College in Montrose, one of the locations for the 2nd Annual Glendale Tech Week 2017. A very large medallion with a Senate seal made on a CNC machine is on display at the Professional Development Center of Glendale Community College in Montrose, one of the locations for the 2nd Annual Glendale Tech Week 2017. (Tim Berger / Staff Photographer)

