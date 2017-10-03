Armenian American Orphans Christmas Telethon raised just over $200K

This year’s Armenian American Orphans Christmas Telethon raised slightly more than $200,000 to help convert an existing facility in Spitak, Armenia, into a kindergarten, recreation center and gymnasium.

The event is hosted by the Armenian American Orphans and Disabled Children Fund.

Glendale resident Ovanes Balayan, who has operated the telethon for almost 20 years, confirmed the donation numbers last week but said the group is still tallying additional donations.

According to telethon spokesman Alex Kojababian, the annual event has raised money to construct nine orphanages and schools throughout Armenia since it began in 1999.

