Glendale Tenants Union to hold its first tenant’s rights workshop

The Glendale Tenants Union, a group advocating for tenant issues in Glendale, will host its first tenant’s rights workshop Saturday.

The meeting will include a presentation by a Los Angeles Tenants Union member followed by a question-and-answer session with a housing lawyer.

“You’ll learn what rights you already have as a renter and how to protect them,” according to a statement from the organization.

The meeting will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the second-floor community room at Fire Station No. 21, 421 Oak St.

Glendale renters organized the city’s first union for tenants in June and is led by local residents Mike Van Gorder, Karen Kwak and John Bagdzhyan.

For information or to RSVP, visit actionnetwork.org.

