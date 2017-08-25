Glendale among cities featured in new art exhibit at L.A. Union Station

Glendale is one of a dozen communities featured in a new art exhibit by the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which celebrates more than a decade of local artists’ interpretations of L.A. neighborhoods.

“Journeys: L.A. Communities through the Eyes of Artists” features renditions of transit-accessible L.A. neighborhoods and cities as commissioned by Metro’s “Through the Eyes of Artists” program. Since 2003, more than 40 artists have had their vision of L.A. displayed on metro buses and trains, thanks to the program.

“Each artwork ... highlights special, often lesser-known or underappreciated facets of those communities,” according to a statement from Metro.

L.A.-based artist Edith Waddell’s “Glendale” — first shown in 2015 — returns as part of the new exhibit. Although Waddell lives between Glendale and Silver Lake, she considers the Jewel City her neighborhood and frequently finds herself in its downtown.

After Metro Art commissioned her to represent Glendale, Waddell said she researched various landmarks and historical sites in the city to incorporate into her poster.

Of all the locations, Waddell said she fell in love the most with Brand Park.

“I was blown away that I live so close to Brand Park and was never there,” Waddell said. “It’s just breathtaking the moment that you drive there. The architecture is just beautiful. You feel transported to another time and place.”

As a result, the Miradero gates, Brand Library and the Doctor’s House Museum are all displayed prominently in the colorful poster.

Waddell surrounds the landmarks with flora and fauna — a staple of her artwork — inspired by the walkway of flowers that leads to Brand Library. Hidden among the flowers are also buildings that represent downtown, according to Waddell.

There are also a few figures depicted alongside the various sites. Waddell said the kneeling woman represents silent-film actress Nell Shipman, who lived in the Doctor’s House from 1917 to 1920. The man is none other than Leslie Brand, best known for developing Glendale.

“I just wanted to represent all the things that called my attention, and I just couldn’t focus on one,” she said.

Gardena, Pasadena, Venice, Inglewood, Long Beach, Azusa, Leimert Park, Whittier, Lakewood, East Los Angeles and Little Tokyo are also included in the exhibit.

The Metro Art exhibit is on display in the L.A. Union Station Passageway Gallery, 800 N. Alameda St., where Union Station East and West connect.

For more information, including dates for artist-led tours, visit www.metro.net.

