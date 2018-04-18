No consensus on proposed Verdugo Park rehabilitation project

Despite two community meetings and three separate plans, the $3.8-million renovation project for the northern part of Verdugo Park may move on on to a fourth proposed plan after the Glendale Parks, Recreation and Services Commission rejected each proposal Monday.
The concepts will now go to City Council for final consideration and without a recommendation for approval by the commission. However, commission members will include what they would like see in the fourth proposal.
All three concepts incorporate an all-inclusive playground, parking compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, a community room, fitness equipment, a new granite pathway and restrooms, with deviations in their respective layouts and locations.
Each concept would also reduce the amount of turf by about an acre as well as remove at least 23 trees, with 17 of those to be replaced.
Parks staff pushed for concept A, which would add a drive path and turnaround halfway through the center of the park, 15 standard parking spaces and three for persons with disabilities, a new community garden space and a historic village that would house relocated Glendale homes.
However, parks commission members shared many of the same concerns expressed by some residents about proposed amenities included in various forms in all three concepts and, therefore, they asked staff for a "hybrid" revision.
"The city has a severe shortage of park space, and I think that's what we need to preserve," said Commissioner Susan Wolfson.
The commission opposed the historic village concept and asked staff to limit the size of the drive path, renovated restroom and community room.
They were split on whether to install fitness equipment — which several residents opposed at previous community meetings.
A perimeter walk path, all-inclusive playground, replacement of picnic tables, additional ADA parking spaces and an improved community garden were all supported by commission members.
"I agree with the goal to preserve as much of the green space in the park as possible," said Commissioner Grant Michals.
Parks staff will gather feedback from the commission and residents to provide to the City Council sometime in May.
Construction is slated to start by December and is expected to take about one year to complete.
