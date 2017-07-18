Glendale documentary filmmaker is raising funds for Crescenta Valley project

The creator of a documentary that examined Glendale’s history since its founding is now raising funds to give the Crescenta Valley the same narrative treatment.

Velvet Rhodes, who released the documentary “Vintage Glorious Glendale” in 2015, wants to spotlight the history of the Crescenta Valley — which includes La Crescenta, Montrose, La Cañada Flintridge, Sunland and Tujunga — with profiles of historical locations as well as interviews with important figures and longtime residents.

“I got a lot of requests from local people in Crescenta Valley because of [the Glendale documentary],” Rhodes said. “Many [historians] of the area came forward and said, ‘Why don’t you do a documentary about us?’”

Rhodes is asking for $10,500 through the crowdfunding site Indiegogo to pay for the project, most of which will be spent on filming, advertising and DVD production costs. The rest will help with the creation of a companion book filled with vintage photos of the Crescenta Valley.

Some backers will be able to visit the set, and others can get their names in the credits, Rhodes said.

Similar to her Glendale project, the new documentary will be modeled after the style of Huell Howser’s “California’s Gold” and filmmaker Ken Burns’ work, Rhodes said. However, Rhodes added that she wants her new work to be longer and “more in depth” than her previous film.

“I am in touch with the Historical Society of Crescenta Valley…and we’ve been given permission to go into the archives of the Lanterman House — another historic site that will be spotlighted.”

Although the project aims to cover all of the Crescenta Valley, the centerpiece of the documentary will be the former Rockhaven Sanitarium site in Montrose, which can finally be filmed from the inside after the Glendale City Council last year moved forward with a project to renovate the site.

“There’s so many people who have lived [in the Crescenta Valley] for years, and they have fabulous memories and experiences,” Rhodes said. “What we are trying to do is bring all that out into a very historic documentary, but informative and entertaining at the same time.”

For more information, visit indiegogo.com/projects/vintage-crescenta-valley-film-history.

