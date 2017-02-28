Political talk show host, council candidate Vrej Agajanian looks to 'bring knowledge to city'

Longtime local resident and broadcaster Vrej Agajanian is running for one of three seats on the Glendale City Council up for grabs in the April 4 municipal election.

Glendale's Armenian American population might recognize Agajanian from his nightly political talk show called "ABCTVLIVE with Vrej Agajanian," which airs on the Armenian American Broadcasting Corp. He is also the company's president.

His candidacy comes after almost 20 years of communicating with the public about political and social issues at both the local and national levels. The show's past guests have included Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank), former L.A. County Sheriff Lee Baca and former Armenian Ambassador to the United States Arman Kirakossian.

Join the conversation on Facebook >>

"This way, I can bring my knowledge to the city," Agajanian said. "All these years... I'm familiar with the issues, familiar with them in and out of the city, so I better commit myself to public work."

Agajanian plans to run on a platform of more government transparency, reasonable development and helping small businesses thrive in Glendale. Other issues he plans to focus on include improved traffic and pedestrian safety, overall public safety and bolstering city services without placing too heavy a financial burden on residents.

"I would like to see everything in the open," Agajanian said. "Other than a legal matter or [when] they are buying or selling something, I want to see everything transparent. I don't see any purpose to having closed-door meetings."

Through his longtime TV show that often lets guests call in with questions and concerns, Agajanian said he has developed a relationship with the community that keeps his ear to the ground about current and upcoming issues.

"I want to see small business have the feeling that this is a friendly city," Agajanian said. "Apparently, if you ask the public, which I am in touch with, they don't feel that the city of Glendale is helping the small businesses, so I want to create the atmosphere where the businesses will feel they belong to the city and thrive in Glendale."

An Armenian, Agajanian moved about 40 years ago from Iran to the United States, where he worked as an engineer until 1980. Learning of a trend of Armenians moving en masse to Glendale because of its friendliness toward the Armenian community, Agajanian asked to be transferred to the Los Angeles branch of his engineering firm and made Glendale his home.

Although he said he misses the more hand-on engineering work, he devoted himself to his nightly show since he was asked to host a program by the network 18 years ago.

Currently, Agajanian said he is most concerned about the proliferation of luxury apartments in Glendale, which he said has changed the character of the city. He also considers the city's application of Proposition 64, the adult recreational use of marijuana, as a major issue.

--

Jeff Landa, jeff.landa@latimes.com

Twitter: @JeffLanda