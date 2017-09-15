Windsor retirement community celebrates 80 years in Glendale

Windsor, a continuing-care retirement community in Glendale, celebrated its 80th anniversary last week.

Elderly residents say frequent social activities are just part of living there.

The 3.5-acre facility invited its roughly 140 residents, as well as friends and family, to mark the occasion with food, dancing and live music.

Almost 200 attendees were joined by Councilwoman Paula Devine and representatives from Mayor Vartan Gharpetian’s and state Sen. Anthony Portantino’s offices to award a special commendation to Windsor.

“I truly commend your passion and dedication in providing excellent health and patient care services to our community,” Gharpetian wrote in the letter.

Opened in 1937 as a United Presbyterian home for Glendale seniors, the facility later became Windsor and is the only senior community that offers a residential retirement housing, assisted living and skilled nursing facility in one location.

Windsor is part of the nonprofit senior housing organization HumanGood.

Looking ahead, Leif Cameron, who joined Windsor as executive director a year and a half ago, said the community is transitioning from long-term custodial care to short-term stays.

He added that the community social outings will remain consistent.

“We allocated a little more money to [the anniversary] but we try and make all of our community events special,” Cameron said.

Barbara Estlow, 82, worked at Windsor as a type of do-all receptionist for 16 years before she decided to spend 14 years as a resident.

“There isn’t any resident here that I can’t eat a meal with,” Estlow said.

Roger Thisdell, 87, and Patricia Wayner, 81, met while living on the third floor. They’ve been in a relationship for almost a year.

Wayner arrived to Windsor about two years ago after her husband died. Her daughter, living near Windsor, recommended the community.

“Little by little, I found that this is a very good place to live,” she said.

Thisdell has lived in Glendale for 60 years and made the community his home after his wife died.

“There’s a lot of entertainment and mixing with all the other different people here,” Thisdell said.

