YWCA of Glendale will close its pool next month

On Dec. 31, the YWCA of Glendale will permanently close its swimming pool and cease its related aquatics programs due to burdensome maintenance costs and a decline in usage, the organization announced Thursday.

Built in 1955, the multilane pool provided a recreational space in the area when, at that time, a community pool was hard to come by.

Today, the YWCA offers year-round swim lessons and Aqua Fit classes for adults, but registration has steadily declined since other nearby pools, such as the one at the YMCA of Glendale, have been built.

Tara Peterson, executive director of the Glendale YWCA, said recent maintenance audits found that renovation of the pool, locker rooms, pipes and pumps would require “major capital investments.”

The board of directors opted to close the pool rather than operate at a deficit that could eat into other programs better aligned with the future goals of the organization.

YWCA of Glendale provides safety services for victims of domestic violence and their children including emergency shelters, crisis hotlines and counseling. It also operates the Sunrise Village emergency shelter locally, which provides a safe haven for women and children for up to 45 days.

“I’m really proud the board was abe to make this strategic, financial decision so the YWCA of Glendale can move forward for the next 90 years,” she said. “This is an opportunity to benefit from a business standpoint with that space.”

According to Peterson, YWCA Glendale does not anticipate further program closures while officials decide the most effective future use for the pool’s space.

The pool has about 15 to 20 users per month — mostly seniors in the mornings — and is rented by the local YMCA as a pool overflow.

Aquatic program fees for current participants will be waived for December, and they will receive a seven-day pass to the YMCA pool.

A commemoration and appreciation ceremony for the pool and its aquatics program is planned for 6:30 p.m on Dec. 19 at the YWCA Glendale welcome center, 735 E. Lexington Drive.

