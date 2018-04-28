Downtown Glendale food event returns to benefit the arts, youth programs

The annual Taste Walk Glendale — formerly known as Taste of Downtown Glendale — will return on Wednesday with more than 40 restaurants participating and various activities being held in the downtown area.
From 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Glendale's half-mile "restaurant row" along and around Brand Boulevard will be filled with an expected 1,000 hungry pedestrians enjoying samples from downtown food staples, such as Porto's Bakery and Café, or trying beers from the local Brewyard Beer Co.
An event map of restaurants and associated activities was not available as of Friday afternoon.
The full list of participating restaurants, such as Rinjani and Granville's Café as well as popular chains Shake Shack and California Pizza Kitchen, can be seen on the Taste Walk Glendale website, tasteofdowntownglendale.com.
According to the event's website, proceeds will benefit organizers Glendale Arts and the Alex Theatre as well as Glendale Healthy Kids. A portion will then be designated to support the YWCA Glendale's Camp Y summer youth program.
Paired with the downtown restaurant stroll will be three Los Angeles-based music acts that will play throughout the evening — pop and soul singer-songwriter Malynda Hale, jazz ensemble Kristen Lynn and the Foxgloves, as well as emerging singer-songwriter Kira Morrison.
Hoover High's award-winning jazz band, which has performed at many Glendale events and festivals, will also perform.
Tickets for food are $35 or $15 for children ages 6 to 9 years old. Children under 5 are free. Food, wine and beer tickets are $45.
VIP tickets, which include access to an exclusive area with its own bar, samples from "select" restaurants and a goody bag are $75.
Tickets will be sold online at tastewalkglendale.eventbrite.com until Tuesday. They will also be sold the day of the event.
Interested volunteers or those with questions can contact organizers at taste@glendalearts.org.
