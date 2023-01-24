Here are the 11 victims who were killed in the Monterey Park shooting

Share
They loved to dance, sing and socialize among their tight-knit community in Monterey Park. They were grandparents, aunts and friends who were drawn together over their love of music and dancing at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park.
But on Saturday night, a gunman changed the course of countless lives when he opened fire inside and outside the dance studio as its patrons counted down the hours to the Lunar New Year.
Here are the 11 victims of the mass shooting and what we know about them.
Ming Wei Ma, 72
Ma, the owner of Star Dance Studio, was remembered by family and friends as the lively and kind creator of the community that was important to so many people in the Monterey Park community.
In an interview with the Pasadena Star-News in 2016, Ma said that Star Dance Studio was a place where people from different cultures could join one another to dance.
“I want to provide an active place for the Asian community of Monterey Park to help prolong their life and improve their health,” he told the Star-News. “Having a place where people from all over the world can come together and communicate through dance is how I can help.”
A dancer at the studio, Lauren Woods, recalled her final interactions with Ma, who she said helped her find parking on the same day he was killed.
“I’m personally thankful to have that last beautiful interaction I had with Ma before hearing this horrific news,” Woods said in a Facebook post. “I’m heartbroken. To the ones who were there and so many other dancers in our community, I’m so glad you got to meet and get to know Ma and his beautiful soul, at least once, before passing.”
Another woman said Ma was integral in helping her find her way in Los Angeles.
“I know Mr. Ma since I was 19-20 years old, from day one I move to LA. I had bad English no life experiences no teaching experience as well, but he was nice and kind, give me first job, always supporting me helping me a lot,” Nina Zhiting Yang wrote in a Facebook post. “He always try to chat with me make me feel company, not alone, of course him not perfect. Once we arguing, yelling, screaming at each other inside the studio when everyone is there, now everything becomes memory.”
Mymy Nhan, 65
Nhan was known affectionately to her loved ones as “Mymy.” Fonda Quan grew up in the same home as her aunt, along with her parents and grandmother.
Nhan grew up in Ho Chi Minh City and emigrated to Rosemead with her family in the 1980s. She had an infectious cheerfulness and an eagerness to celebrate the wins of those in her wide circle of friends, Quan said.
For years, she and her aunt took classes at the Star studio. On Saturday, Nhan was leaving the studio early to get home so she could put together a family shrine to pay homage to ancestors for Lunar New Year, according to Quan.
Just as she was leaving with her partner, the shooter arrived and fired into their car, according to an account relayed to Nhan’s family by the partner.
“She spent so many years going to the dance studio in Monterey Park on weekends,” her family said in a statement on Twitter. “It’s what she loved to do. But unfairly, Saturday was her last dance.”
One of Nhan’s longtime instructors, Maksym Kapitanchuk, said her presence breathed life into both the Star Ballroom Dance Studio and Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio in Alhambra, where the shooter went after gunning down the Monterey Park victims.
“Dance was her life,” he said, adding that she attended classes every night of the week. “She was just the light of the class and the light of the studio.”
Those who knew her as a regular at social dances knew that Nhan would sit next to the stereo system. She sipped tea in between bouts of samba or tango, dance instructor Elena Krifuks said.
“She had everyone’s phone numbers,” Krifuks said, “and she was friends with everyone.”
Diana Man Ling Tom, 70
Tom was dancing at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio with her friends and celebrating the New Year on Saturday.
“Diana Tom was a hard-working mother, wife and grandmother who loved to dance,” according to a statement from her family.
“To those who knew her, she was someone who always went out of her way to give to others,” her family said. They asked that people honor her legacy by donating to the Monterey Park Lunar New Year Victims Fund, launched by the Southern California branch of Asian Americans Advancing Justice and several other organizations supporting the Asian American Pacific Islander community.
Tom was one of four patients being treated at LAC+USC Medical Center after the shooting. Her family announced she died at the hospital on Sunday.
Xiujuan Yu, 57
In the early 2010s, Yu immigrated to the United States from China for a better life, according to a GoFundMe campaign established by her family. She was mother to three children — two of whom are pursuing degrees in sports medicine and kinesiology at California State universities.
“My aunt was in the middle of crafting that future with her husband and children, and now to have that journey suddenly interrupted is heartbreaking,” Yu’s niece, Kathleen Fong, wrote for the campaign. “She will never be able to witness what she dreamed of for all these years.”
Yu and her husband worked odd jobs in labor-intensive fields to provide for their family. She attended the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in what was meant to be a “night out celebrating the Lunar New Year with friends ended up being a devastating and life-changing event for my family,” Fong said.
“Personally, this still doesn’t feel real. It happened all too quickly-- we never even got a chance to properly say goodbye,” Fong added.
Valentino Marcos Alvero, 68
Alvero was remembered by family members as a “loving father, a dedicated son and brother, a grandfather who loved his three nieces and nephews like his own children.”
“Please remember that Valentino is more than just a headline or a news story,” the family wrote in a statement. “He loved people and hearing about their lives and, in return, he shared his own stories with so much gusto and enthusiasm that you couldn’t help but listen and laugh along with him.”
Alvero loved to ballroom dance and was the “life of any party,” according to his family.
“We hope that he danced to his heart’s content until the very end and hope that he is now dancing in heaven,” they wrote.
Alvero was a Filipino American, according to the Philippine consulate general in Los Angeles, and was a devout Catholic, his family said. They called it a “great travesty” that he didn’t receive his last rites, a sacrament administered before death.
“Our family would like to request all priests and Catholics to pray for him by name, Valentino Marcos Alvero,” the family wrote. “He was a faithful servant of God and we know that he would want the world to lift his family in prayer more than anything.”
Yu-Lun Kao, 72
Kao, a contractor known as Andy Kao, loved to dance, said his brother in an interview with The Times.
“I know that he liked to dance and he was killed dancing,” said Kao’s brother, who identified himself as Mr. Kao.
The brothers immigrated to the U.S. about 20 years ago from Taiwan, Kao said. Yu Kao became a contractor and sold materials to make windows and gates. He was not married and did not have any children, according to his older brother, who is 75.
“Of course he wanted to be an American. He says it’s good to be an American. [But now it’s not good] because my brother was killed by a crazy man,” Mr. Kao said. “United States have to do some law so no more person with guns. Otherwise, people will continue to die.”
Hongying Jian, 62
Jian was known to her neighbors as Nancy and she liked to play volleyball, according to Serena Liu, who lived next door.
“She’s a very active person,” said Liu, 33. “She used to say she can make friends with anyone if she wants. She’s a very nice, cute, kind person.”
She liked to sing, go out dancing and play piano. She also liked to offer food, Liu said.
Jian was from the Sichuan province and her husband is from Shanghai, according to Liu. For years, Jian planned to go back to China to visit her mother, who is in her 90s, but she wasn’t able to due to COVID-19 restrictions, Liu said.
Another neighbor, Amy De La Cruz, 31, liked to talk about plants with Jian and the two exchanged pots. Jian gave her some tomatoes ; for her birthday, she gave De La Cruz a scarf.
A man answered the door for an address listed in public records under Jian’s name and confirmed that his loved one passed away but declined to provide his name or to be interviewed.
“I’m very sad,” he said.
Wen-Tau Yu, 64
Amy Wang, director with of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles, said Yu was a Taiwanese American national. The family was contacted by Wang but declined to be interviewed by any media.
Chia Ling Yau, 76
Muoi Dai Ung, 67
Lilan Li, 63
This is a developing story. More information will be added.
Times staff writers Summer Lin, Jonah Valdez, Rebecca Ellis, Brittny Mejia, Marisa Gerber and Hayley Smith contributed to this report.