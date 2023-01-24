Here are the 11 victims who were killed in the Monterey Park shooting

Ma, the owner of Star Dance Studio, was remembered by family and friends as the lively and kind creator of the community that was important to so many people in the Monterey Park community.

In an interview with the Pasadena Star-News in 2016, Ma said that Star Dance Studio was a place where people from different cultures could join one another to dance.

“I want to provide an active place for the Asian community of Monterey Park to help prolong their life and improve their health,” he told the Star-News. “Having a place where people from all over the world can come together and communicate through dance is how I can help.”

A dancer at the studio, Lauren Woods, recalled her final interactions with Ma, who she said helped her find parking on the same day he was killed.

“I’m personally thankful to have that last beautiful interaction I had with Ma before hearing this horrific news,” Woods said in a Facebook post. “I’m heartbroken. To the ones who were there and so many other dancers in our community, I’m so glad you got to meet and get to know Ma and his beautiful soul, at least once, before passing.”

Another woman said Ma was integral in helping her find her way in Los Angeles.

“I know Mr. Ma since I was 19-20 years old, from day one I move to LA. I had bad English no life experiences no teaching experience as well, but he was nice and kind, give me first job, always supporting me helping me a lot,” Nina Zhiting Yang wrote in a Facebook post. “He always try to chat with me make me feel company, not alone, of course him not perfect. Once we arguing, yelling, screaming at each other inside the studio when everyone is there, now everything becomes memory.”