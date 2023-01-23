Fundraising campaigns launched for Monterey Park victims. Here’s how you can help

A GoFundMe campaign has raised almost $80,000 for victims of the Monterey Park shooting and their families after a gunman opened fire inside Star Ballroom Dance Studio on Saturday night, killing at least 11 people and injuring several others.

The Southern California branch of Asian Americans Advancing Justice Southern California — a legal aid and civil rights organization supporting Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders — launched the Monterey Park Lunar New Year Victims Fund on Sunday for those directly affected by the tragedy. You can donate to the victims fund here.

Asian Americans Advancing Justice created the GoFundMe campaign in collaboration with several other organizations supporting the Asian American Pacific Islander community, including Stop AAPI Hate, the Asian Pacific Community Fund, the Asian American Foundation, Stand With Asian Americans, the AAPI Equity Alliance, the Chinatown Service Center and Gold House.

Gold House, a media and entertainment nonprofit that promotes Asian and Pacific Islanders representation, confirmed Sunday in a statement that a Gold House employee’s family member “is among the victims” of the attack.

“At least 10 individuals killed and many more seriously injured in a shooting spree that occurred just blocks away from a joyous New Year festival where thousands of people gathered,” the campaign description reads.

“Our hearts go out to the victims of this horrific tragedy. All proceeds contributed to the fund will go to the many individuals who are now suffering from this senseless violence.”

A separate GoFundMe campaign has also been launched for the family of Ming Wei Ma, a beloved longtime student of Star Ballroom Dance Studio who died in the shooting. Dariusz Michalski, an instructor at the dance studio, told the Los Angeles Times that Ma helped manage the studio and was known fondly by all as Mr. Ma.

“He ... built a community that dearly loved and respected him for his kindness and liveliness,” the campaign description reads. “We are currently asking for donations to help cover the cost of the funeral.”

The campaign for Ma has raised more than $14,000 of its $30,000 goal so far. You can donate to his memorial fund here.

Times staff writers Brittny Mejia, Summer Lin, Grace Toohey and Alexandra E. Petri contributed to this report.