B.J. Terhune is the deputy Metro editor for the Los Angeles Times and oversees online breaking news coverage for L.A. and California, including stories on crime, courts and natural disasters. Previously, she was an editor on The Times’ online copy desk, and she shared in the staff’s 2016 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news coverage of the San Bernardino terrorist attack. Before joining The Times in 2015, she was a manager and editor at several newspapers, including the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Orlando Sentinel. She graduated from the University of Florida.

