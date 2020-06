Hayley Smith is a reporting intern on the COVID-19 team at the Los Angeles Times who is contributing to “The Pandemic’s Toll: Lives Lost in California” in partnership with the Pulitzer Center and USC. Her work has been featured in Oprah Magazine, Vogue, HuffPost, RNS and other outlets. Originally from Miami, she holds a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.