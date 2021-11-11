Allison Hong is deputy design director for news at the Los Angeles Times. In that role, she works closely with the News and Sports departments and continues to bring the work of the editorial design team’s skills and sensibilities to the newsroom’s digital products.

Hong joined The Times in 2014 as a Sports designer, the day after the Super Bowl. She had primarily been a lead designer and art director in Sports but also worked across most sections, including A1, California, Business, Op-Ed and features. In addition, Hong has been the key designer on many special sections including Women in Sports, Our Reckoning With Racism, the Kobe Bryant coverage the day he died and commemorative sections for the Lakers star, plus many an NBA preview and championship section. She has also been a pioneer for digital builds and visuals for social media in news design.

Before joining The Times, Hong was a page designer and a Dow Jones News Fund copy editor at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. A graduate of USC, Hong was born in L.A. but grew up in Guangzhou, China, from ages 6 to 17.