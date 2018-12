Después de años bajo tierra, un minero de Kentucky con enfermedad del pulmón negro se enfrenta al futuro

Heather Wilson prepares Jimmy Cline, 66, for a X-ray of his lungs. Cline worked in coal mines for 45 years in West Virginia and said he was only diagnosed in September of 2018, though he has had felt difficulty breathing for the last 15 years. ?I?ve got grandkids now that?s work on the mines. I hate to see that, but they don?t have much of a choice,? Cline said. (Silas Walker / For The Times) (Silas Walker / For The Times)