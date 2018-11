Solicitantes de asilo obstaculizados en los puentes fronterizos de Texas afirman que los funcionarios mexicanos les exigen dinero para cruzar

MATAMOROS, TAMAULIPAS -- MONDAY, NOVEMBER 12, 2018: Jessica Zamora, 18, of Havana, Cuba, who is pregnant, seeking political asylum, eats a meal prepared by Brendon Tucker, 23, of Canyon Lake, Texas, while camping along with other immigrants outside Mexicos' National Institute of Migration office at the Gateway International Bridge in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, on Nov. 12, 2018. Volunteers from the U.S. feed immigrants seeking asylum who are camping out along the U.S. - Mexico border at the Gateway International Bridge in Matamoros, Tamaulipas. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times) (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)