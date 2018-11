Un hombre asegura que mató al menos a 90 mujeres en EE.UU.; ahora la policía deberá hallar la verdad

LOS ANGELES, CA SEPTEMBER 25, 2014 - Convicted serial killer Samuel Little, 74, right, next to his attorney, Deputy Public Defender Michael Pentz, left, listens to victims statements during his hearing today September 25, 2015 as he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the killings of three women in the Los Angeles area in the 1980s. Prosecutor Beth Silverman called Samuel Little a ``remorseless, vicious serial killer'' and said the evidence presented at his trial ``established that he derived sexual gratification from the act of strangling and murdering his victims.'' Prosecutors opted not to seek the death penalty for Little. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)