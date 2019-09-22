La lista completa de ganadores del Emmy 2019

La 71a edición de los Primetime Emmy Awards ya está en marcha en el Microsoft Theatre de Los Ángeles. Los ganadores de los premios de esta noche incluyen a Billy Porter en “Pose”, “Chernobyl”, “Saturday Night Live”, Bill Hader como actor principal en una serie de comedia en “Barry” y Phoebe Waller-Bridge de “Fleabag” para la actriz principal en una serie de comedia . No hay anfitrión este año.

“Game of Thrones” de HBO lidera a los nominados con 32. Otros contendientes importantes incluyen la serie de comedia “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon), “Barry” (HBO) y “Fleabag” (Amazon) y la serie limitada “Chernobyl” ( HBO) y “When They See Us” (Netflix).

Para seguir todas las noticias y características, visite nuestra página de Emmy. A continuación se presentan los nominados para los Premios Emmy 2019, con los ganadores en negrita a medida que avanza la noche. Último ganador: “Juego de tronos” para la serie dramática.

Series de Comedia

Anuncio

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Good Place”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Russian Doll”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“Veep”

Series de Drama

Anuncio

“Better Call Saul”

“Bodyguard”

“Game of Thrones”

“Killing Eve”

“Ozark”

“Pose”

“Succession”

“This Is Us”

Actor Pprincipal en una comedia

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Anuncio

Actriz principal en una comedia

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Anna Chlumsky, “Veep”

Sian Clifford, “Fleabag”

Olivia Colman, “Fleabag”

Anuncio

Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”

Sarah Goldberg, “Barry”

Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Tony Hale, “Veep”

Stephen Root, “Barry”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Actor principal en serie de drama

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”

Actriz principal en serie de drama

Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Viola Davis, “How to Get Away With Murder”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Actor secundario en una serie de drama

Alfie Allen, “Game of Thrones”

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, “Game of Thrones”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”

Michael Kelly, “House of Cards”

Chris Sullivan, “This Is Us”

Actriz secundaria en una serie de drama

Gwendoline Christie, “Game of Thrones”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Lena Headey, “Game of Thrones”

Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”

Sophie Turner, “Game of Thrones”

Maisie Williams, “Game of Thrones”

Competencia de programas

“The Amazing Race”

“American Ninja Warrior”

“Nailed It”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Película

“Black Mirror: Bandersnatch”

“Brexit”

“Deadwood”

“King Lear”

“My Dinner With Hervé”

Series Limitadas

“Chernobyl”

“Escape at Dannemora”

“Fosse/Verdon”

“Sharp Objects”

“When They See Us”

Serie de charlas de variedad

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“The Late Late Show With James Corden”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Series de variedad sketch

“At Home With Amy Sedaris”

“Documentary Now!”

“Drunk History”

“I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman”

“Saturday Night Live”

“Who Is America?”

Actor en series limitadas o películas

Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”

Benicio Del Toro, “Escape at Dannemora”

Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

Actriz en una serie limitada o película

Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”

Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”

Aunjanue Ellis, “When They See Us”

Joey King, “The Act”

Niecy Nash, “When They See Us”

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

Actor secundario en una serie limitada o película

Asante Blackk, “When They See Us”

Paul Dano, “Escape at Dannemora”

John Leguizamo, “When They See Us”

Stellan Skarsgård, “Chernobyl”

Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”

Michael K. Williams, “When They See Us”

Actriz secundaria de una serie limitada o película

Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Marsha Stephanie Blake, “When They See Us”

Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”

Vera Farmiga, “When They See Us”

Margaret Qualley, “Fosse/Verdon”

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

Director de serie de drama

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, “Game of Thrones” — “The Iron Throne”

David Nutter, “Game of Thrones” — “The Last of The Starks”

Miguel Sapochnik, “Game of Thrones” — “The Long Night”

Lisa Brühlmann, “Killing Eve” — “Desperate Times”

Jason Bateman, “Ozark — “Reparations”

Adam McKay, “Succession” — “Celebration”

Daina Reid, “The Handmaid’s Tale” — “Holly”

Director de serie de comedia

Alec Berg, “Barry” — “The Audition”

Bill Hader, “Barry” — “ronny/lily”

Harry Bradbeer, “Fleabag” — “Episode 1"

Mark Cendrowski, “The Big Bang Theory” — “The Stockholm Syndrome”

Amy Sherman-Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — “All Alone”

Daniel Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — “We’re Going to the Catskills!”

Director de serie limitada, película o drama especial

Stephen Frears, “A Very English Scandal”

Johan Renck, “Chernobyl”

Ben Stiller, “Escape at Dannemora”

Jessica Yu, “Fosse/Verdon” — “Glory”

Thomas Kail, “Fosse/Verdon” — “Who’s Got The Pain”

Ava DuVernay, “When They See Us”

Director de series de variedades

Alex Buono and Rhys Thomas, “Documentary Now!” — “Waiting for The Artist”

Derek Waters, “Drunk History” — “Are You Afraid of the Drunk?”

Paul Pennolino, “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” — “Psychics”

Don Roy King, “Saturday Night Live” — “Host: Adam Sandler”

Jim Hoskinson, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” — “Live Midterm Election Show”

Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino, Dan Mazer, “Who Is America?” — “Episode 102"

Escritor de serie de dramas

Peter Gould and Thomas Schnauz, “Better Call Saul” — “Winner”

Jed Mercurio, “Bodyguard” — “Episode 1"

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, “Game of Thrones” — “The Iron Throne”

Emerald Fennell, “Killing Eve” — “Nice and Neat”

Jesse Armstrong, “Succession” — “Nobody Is Ever Missing”

Bruce Miller and Kira Snyder,"The Handmaid’s Tale” — “Holly”

Escritor de series de comedia

Alec Berg and Bill Hader, “Barry” — “ronny/lily”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” — “Episode 1"

Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, “PEN15" — “Anna Ishii-Peters”

Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler, “Russian Doll” — “Nothing in This World Is Easy”

Allison Silverman, “Russian Doll” — “A Warm Body”

Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan, “The Good Place” — “Janet(s)”

David Mandel, “Veep” — “Veep”

Escritor de series limitadas, películas o drama especial

Russell T Davies, “A Very English Scandal”

Craig Mazin, “Chernobyl”

Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin and Jerry Stahl, “Escape At Dannemora” — “Episode 6"

Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin, “Escape At Dannemora” — “Episode 7"

Steven Levenson and Joel Fields, “Fosse/Verdon” — “Providence”

Ava DuVernay and Michael Starrbury, “When They See Us” — “Part Four”

Escritor de series de variedades

“Documentary Now!”

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“Late Night With Seth Meyers”

“Saturday Night Live”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Actriz invitada en series de drama

Laverne Cox, “Orange Is the New Black”

Cherry Jones, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story: Apocalypse”

Phylicia Rashad, “This Is Us”

Cicely Tyson, “How to Get Away With Murder”

Carice van Houten, “Game of Thrones”

Actor invitado en series de drama

Michael Angarano, “This Is Us”

Ron Cephas Jones, “This Is Us”

Michael McKean, “Better Call Saul”

Kumail Nanjiani, “The Twilight Zone”

Glynn Turman, “How to Get Away With Murder”

Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Guest actress in a comedy series

Sandra Oh, “Saturday Night Live”

Maya Rudolph, “The Good Place”

Jane Lynch, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kristin Scott Thomas, “Fleabag”

Fiona Shaw, “Fleabag”

Emma Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

Actor invitados en series de comedia

Matt Damon, “Saturday Night Live”

Robert De Niro, “Saturday Night Live”

Luke Kirby, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Peter MacNicol, “Veep”

John Mulaney, “Saturday Night Live”

Adam Sandler, “Saturday Night Live”

Rufus Sewell, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Programa de realidad estructurada

“Antiques Roadshow”

“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives”

“Queer Eye”

“Shark Tank”

“Tidying Up With Marie Kondo”

“Who Do You Think You Are?”

Programa de realidada no estructurada

“Born This Way”

“Deadliest Catch”

“Life Below Zero”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked”

“Somebody Feed Phil”

“United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell”

Especial de variedad en vivo

“The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards”

“The 61st Grammy Awards”

“Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’”

“The Oscars”

“Rent”

“72nd Annual Tony Awards”

Especial de variedad pregrabado

“Hannah Gadsby: Nanette”

“Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé"

“Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool”

“Springsteen on Broadway”

“Wanda Sykes: Not Normal”

Serie de información o especial

“Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee”

“Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath”

“Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown”

“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman”

“Surviving R. Kelly”