Las cinco mejores caminatas de invierno que puede hacer ahora mismo

Mt. Lukens is not a pretty peak. The western-most peak in the San Gabriels is studded with communication towers, each contained by a chain link fence. Still, there are good reasons to hike to it in winter. The views, for starters. Looking south, you see the sprawl of Glendale and the Verdugo Mountains; looking north, you peer into the backcountry of the San Gabriels, which right now happen to be frosted with snow. Also, you can claim bragging rights that you hiked to the highest point in Los Angeles (5,064 feet in elevation). Make a loop starting up the Rim of the World Trail and descending on the Crescenta View Trail.



The start: Deukmejian Wilderness Park, 3429 Markridge Road, Glendale. Free parking; bathrooms at trailhead.