A guide to hiking in L.A.

Text that says "Go hiking in L.A."
(Photograph by Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times; typography by Mat Voyce / For The Times)
By Times staff
Why hike in Los Angeles? There are as many answers as there are Angelenos who lace up boots and hit trails. Southern California’s mountains and forests can serve as an outdoor gym, a sanctuary from the urban buzz, a spiritual space to heal and reflect, a place to pose and be seen (especially on Instagram), an entry to the natural world of tarantulas and newts, and a place to scale an unthinkably high peak. For the devout, it’s a lifestyle choice that in nonpandemic times brings us closer as a community.

The stories below, all subscriber exclusives, are your invitation to explore your wild backyard.

What makes L.A. hiking magical

Los Angeles is a great hiking city. Here’s what Angelenos said inspires them.

More Coverage

The right sandwich for 22 different hikes in L.A.

TOPANGA, CA - FEBRUARY 17: The suns sets behind the Santa Monica Mountains in a view from Eagle Rock along the Backbone Trail in Topanga State Park on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 in Topanga, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

This is the best way to complete the trail through the Santa Monica Mountains from Malibu to Pacific Palisades.

Let these Southern California hikes to inspire you to do more.

A sandwich improves every hike, and in Los Angeles, you can almost always find one not far from the other.

Times staff