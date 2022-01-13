Advertisement
Share
Lifestyle

173 ways to thrive in 2022

Animation with woman wearing sunglasses and butterfly
(Lively Scout / For The Times)
Share
1

illustration for story about new year new you

44 L.A. workouts that will leave you begging for more

illustration for story about new year new you

The best California native plant for your zodiac sign

illustration for story about new year new you

How to create a personal financial budget that works for you.

illustration for story about new year new you
For Subscribers

The top 10 things to do in L.A. when you’re high

illustration for story about new year new you

The 5 mental health tips to help you tackle 2022 in L.A.

illustration for story about new year new you

Lifestyle

For Subscribers

24 of the best vegan and vegetarian restaurants in L.A.

Whether you’re already a plant-forward person or contemplating a change in diet, here are 24 restaurants to check out.

illustration for story about new year new you

Travel

Winter hiking in L.A.: The five best treks to take right now

Some trails are just too hot, dusty and sun-baked for summer. But that makes them perfect for winter hiking. Here are our five favorites to do right now.
illustration for story about new year new you

Lifestyle

Do you need some ‘me time’?

Do you need to partake in a little self-care going into this year? Use this flowchart to find out and discover 33 diverse methods for recharging your mind, body and soul.
illustration for story about new year new you

33 self-care practices to recharge your mind, body and soul

illustration for story about new year new you

7 simple things you can do to help protect our planet

illustration for story about new year new you

Tricks for sticking to your personal budget month after month

illustration for story about new year new you

Travel

For Subscribers

‘City-bathing’: The 10 best places to people-watch in L.A.

In an era of keeping distance, these spots might remind you that you’re not alone.
illustration for story about new year new you

11 tips for Angelenos trying to declutter

illustration for story about new year new you

Lifestyle

We taste-tested 9 meat alternatives -- so you don’t have to

Meat mimics use plants, cultured cells and fungi to create products that taste like beef, chicken, pork and fish.

illustration for story about new year new you

Lifestyle

Why 2022 might be the year of the rebellious haircut

The writer was known for her long, dark hair — part of her game plan to look younger. Last fall, she decided it was time for a pandemic cut. She wasn’t alone.

Share
Lifestyle