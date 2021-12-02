The 40 best California experiences: Winter edition

The rest of the world might not understand our winters, but Southern Californians know.

We recognize that great things happen in these months ahead. It’s not just holiday lights and snow in the mountains but whale migrations, elephant seal love-ins, butterfly conventions and “Nutcracker” productions, pandemic permitting. Also excellent surf. Easier desert hikes. Livelier stages, concert halls and museums. A parade in Pasadena. A fresh rewriting of every farm-to-table menu.

I could go on. In fact, I am going on. Here, fellow travelers, are my Top 40 winter adventures statewide. This collection comes in the wake of my earlier summer and fall Top 40 lists, and it’s tailored to allow for the increased indoor access we’ve been seeing lately.

Still, as we’ve learned during the last 21 months of battle against COVID-19, things change. Before you head to any of these places, check websites (and maybe make a phone call or two) to be sure what each destination’s latest ground rules are for vaccination, masking and occupancy.

If I’ve missed a great place for winter, please tell me where to go @mrcsreynolds (Twitter or Instagram), christopher.reynolds@latimes.com or tell us here. Sometimes the conversation is the best part of these projects.