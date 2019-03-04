Luke Perry’s death is a reminder of how common stroke deaths are

Comprehensive stroke centers have sprung up throughout the United States, where intervention in the first hours of stroke onset can actually completely reverse brain damage and return the patient to normal life. These interventions rely on the combination of clot-busting drugs and mechanical clot retrievers. Think of the latter as plumbing in the human brain. Miniscule catheters are snaked through the arterial system from the groin artery into the brain where the artery is blocked, and then the clot is yanked out.