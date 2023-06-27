United Ukrainian Ballet debuts ‘Giselle’ at Segerstrom this week

The United Ukrainian Ballet, a 60-member company made up of professional dancers forced to flee their country following the Russian invasion, will make its West Coast debut this week at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa for performances of Alexei Ratmansky’s “Giselle.”

Under the direction of Igone de Jongh, the company’s dancers come from renowned national theaters in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odessa.

Segerstrom has collaborated with Ratmansky before, presenting world premieres by the choreographer including “Of Love and Rage” (2022) and “Whipped Cream” (2017). The new rendition of the classic “Giselle” was created especially for the United Ukrainian Ballet by Ratmansky, who is a Ukrainian citizen himself.

“After many years of featuring my work at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, I am excited to start a new chapter of collaboration with this historic production and cast,” Ratmansky said in a statement.

“Giselle,” which opens Thursday and runs until July 2, is made possible by support from Elizabeth Segerstrom and the Henry T. and Elizabeth Segerstrom Foundation, which brought the equally unique performance “Reunited in Dance” to the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall last November.

“I am beyond words to express how thrilled I am to work with the genius Alexei Ratmansky on a project which pushes boundaries and makes a difference in the world,” Elizabeth Segerstrom said in a statement.

Ratmansky’s “Giselle” is being presented in collaboration with Liev Schreiber and his nonprofit organization, BlueCheck Ukraine.

“We are incredibly grateful to Elizabeth Segerstrom for this partnership with the United Ukrainian Ballet,” stated Schreiber. “Thanks to her generosity, this performance of ‘Giselle’ will generate funds to support organizations providing on-the-ground assistance in Ukraine where it is needed most.”

Founded in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, BlueCheck Charitable Foundation was created to support local nongovernmental and grassroots organizations in providing humanitarian aid to those affected by the conflict in Ukraine. Since its inception, BlueCheck has backed more than 20 local Ukrainian organizations working to distribute food and medicine, build shelters and remove unexploded ordinance and landmines. Proceeds from the ticket sales of “Giselle” at Segerstrom Center for the Arts will benefit BlueCheck.

United Ukrainian Ballet in Alexei Ratmansky’s “Giselle.” (Courtesy of Mark Senior)

“Giselle” is considered among the most popular, not to mention romantic, ballets in canon. It tells the story of a young woman named Giselle and her love, Albrecht, who conceals his nobleman status and the fact that he is betrothed to another woman. When she learns the truth, her heartbreak kills her and in death she is doomed to joined the Wilis, gaggle of ghosts of unmarried women who dance men to death. A visit to Giselle’s grave by Albrecht makes him the next victim of the Wilis, but Giselle’s love saves them both from their fate.

Principal casting includes Christine Shevchenko and Alexis Tutunnique, Elizaveta Gogidze and Oleksii Kniazkov, and Iryna Zhalovska and Denys Nedak and the Pacific Symphony, conducted by Gavriel Heine, will perform Adolphe Adam’s score.

Segerstrom expressed her joy at being able to bring artists and organizations together as a way to uplift both performers and audience alike.

“This unique collaboration is a chance to demonstrate the transformative power of the arts and its tremendous impact not only on these extraordinary dancers who have been displaced by war, but also on audiences to have a unique chance to participate directly in the cause,” she said.