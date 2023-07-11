A dinner fit for a queen (of rock ‘n’ roll)

Chef Nick Weber of Populaire Modern Bistro offers a company menu to accompany “Tina — the Tina Turner Musical,” coming to Segerstrom Center for the Arts this month.

Chef Nick Weber of Populaire Modern Bistro has always been a music fan. His personal collection of music memorabilia, including a Beastie Boys poster, framed photo of Mick Jagger and Elvis plates that decorate the South Coast Plaza restaurant, should tip diners off. That love of rock, pop and soul makes Weber the right person to create a Tina Turner-themed menu to accompany “Tina — the Tina Turner Musical,” coming to Segerstrom Center for the Arts for a two-week run from July 11 to 23.

“The idea behind [the menu] is to create the courses by the songs, as they progressed in her life,” said Weber. “So the Ike and Tina years, her reinvention and then how she became the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll.”

The Tony Award-winning musical tells the harrowing comeback story of Tina Turner, who began life as Anna Mae Bullock from Nutbush, Tenn., before meeting Ike Turner. She joined Ike’s band, married him and was christened Tina Turner, a name she would fight for after her marriage to Ike reached a violent end. She struggled as an artist after that split until she was signed to Capital Records where she underwent a transformation to the leather-clad, spike-haired icon she was known as in the 1980s.

The role of Tina is shared by Naomi Rodgers and Zurin Villanueva, with each playing four of eight performances a week. The show also stars Roderick Lawrence as Ike Turner, Roz White as Zelma Bullock, Carla R. Stewart as Gran Georgeanna and Lael Van Keuren as Rhonda and is directed by Phyllida Lloyd with choreography by Anthony van Laast.

Naomi Rodgers as Tina Turner in “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical,” playing at Segerstrom this month. (Matt Murphy)

In Weber’s version of Tina’s story, each dish is named for one of Turner’s hit songs. The first course gives diners the choice of “Matchbox” or “Be Tender with Me Baby.” Crispy raclette cheese “matches” with freeze-dried strawberry powder tips resembling a match make up “Matchbox,” with wildflower honey for dipping.

“‘Be Tender with Me Baby’ was about finding a ripe, heirloom tomato that was really tender,” Weber said.

The tomato gets topped with cracklings of Jambon de Bayonnee and is served with a cloud of house-made ricotta cheese.

“You have the creaminess of the cheese but also something rough around the edges, like Ike,” Weber added.

The second course is “Nutbush City Limits,” with a choice of either Duroc pork belly or swordfish in a set that includes nardello peppers, hazelnuts, charred soubise and black garlic.

The final course takes a cue from Weber’s favorite Turner song, a cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Proud Mary.”

“My favorite Tina song would have to be ‘Proud Mary,’” said Weber. “I mean, that’s rock ‘n’ roll. Even the Stones covered that one. That’s good stuff.”

The dessert course, “Proud Mary Reprise,” consists of the classic French pastry, Paris-Brest, filled with white chocolate crémeux and peaches and topped with pistachio.

The menu will be served nightly before performances starting at 4 p.m. and is priced at $55 with the option of wine pairings priced at $25. Reservations are recommended and can be made at populaireoc.com.

Tickets for “Tina — the Tina Turner Musical” can be found at scfta.org.