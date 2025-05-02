Man charged with violent robbery attack in Huntington Beach

The arraignment for a man accused of robbing and wounding a 64-year-old man was held Thursday at Santa Ana’s Central Justice Center.

A 20-year-old man was charged Thursday with robbing and wounding a 64-year-old man in Huntington Beach.

Rafael Emmanuel Garcia was accused of attacking the man about 11 p.m. Monday at Pacific Coast Highway and First Street, police said. The victim sustained significant facial and head injuries and was rushed to a hospital, police said.

Garcia was charged with attempted murder, mayhem and robbery, all felonies, with sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury on the victim.

Garcia did not enter a plea at his arraignment in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana Thursday. His arraignment was rescheduled for May 16 in the West Justice Center in Westminster.