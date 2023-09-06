‘Supercars’ part of silent auction to benefit 3 charities at art and wine festival

Modjeska Art & Wine organizer Greg Killingsworth poses with a poster of the event and a sculpture of a T-rex.

If you’re a “Miami Vice” fan, or a Goldie Hawn fan, or you just like to drink wine and listen to live jazz, you’ll want to pencil in the upcoming Modjeska Art & Wine fundraiser.

Over the past 10 years the annual event has raised more than $100,000 for charities in Orange County’s canyon country.

The big ticket at this year’s Art & Wine silent auction: A chance to drive a convertible red Ferrari previously owned by actress Goldie Hawn, a Jaguar XKR built for pop star Jennifer Lopez and the black Ferrari Daytona Spyder from the iconic ‘80s TV show “Miami Vice.”

“The experience consists of an afternoon of driving six ‘supercars’ over the winding roads of our canyons,” says event organizer Greg Killingsworth.

Also in the silent auction this year: A chance to be part of the Newport Beach holiday boat parade aboard sweepstakes-winning express cruiser Paradise Found.

“You can bring all your friends,” says Killingsworth.

Three charities will benefit from this year’s event.

A third will go to Vera’s Sanctuary, a home in the canyon that takes in battered and sex-trafficked teens to help them recover in a peaceful, safe environment.

Another beneficiary: the Tucker Wildlife Center, a 12-acre sanctuary in Silverado Canyon with a natural history museum, trails and a bird observation deck.

Friends of Silverado Children’s Center, which offers preschool programs with an emphasis on natural learning, will also get some of the proceeds.

The Art & Wine event is held each year at Killingsworth’s Modjeska Canyon home, an enchanting canyon hideaway where iron dinosaur sculptures “roam” the yard.

A couple dozen artists will be there, selling their paintings, sculptures and jewelry, but also mingling. Entertainment includes local jazz guitar legend Joe Baldino and world-renowned jazz cellist Dion Sorell.

The six “supercars” up for auction, by the way, are donated by showtymecar.com , which Killingsworth founded to rent out to Hollywood studios for commercials, TV and cinema.

“I’ve been into cars all my life, and now I get to have a collection that I can share with others as well,” he says.

If you go

What: Modjeska Art & Wine

When: 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 23

Where: 29022 Kommers Lane, Silverado

Tickets: $25 donation at the door (includes wine tasting and hors d’oeuvres)

Parking: Turn into the canyon at Modjeska Canyon Road, follow signs to the parking area and a shuttle will take guests to the event