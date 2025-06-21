Korean American artist reflects on her parents’ immigrant experience in Tustin gallery exhibit

Artist Wendy Park stands with one of her new works at her solo show “Of Our Own,” at Various Small Fires (VSF) gallery in Tustin.

When Korean American artist Wendy Park was growing up in Southern California in the 1980s and ’90s, the Compton Fashion Center swap meet was her playground.

“I grew up with immigrant parents from Korea and we worked in the swap meets all over L.A. We did Norwalk, Palmdale, Paramount and Compton was a place that I remember vividly,” said Park. “I remember it being such a beautiful, colorful place.”

Artist Wendy Park with “90’s Compton Swap Meet” at her solo show “Of Our Own,” at Various Small Fires (VSF) gallery in Tustin. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Park’s early life at the swap meet and her parents’ immigrant experience are at the center of her third solo exhibition at Various Small Fires OC gallery in Tustin. Titled “Of Our Own,” Park’s paintings explore artifacts and rituals of daily life as an immigrant and the objects that can connect a current home to one left behind.

In the exhibition, the large doubled paneled work, “’90s Compton Swap Meet” captures an uncharacteristically quiet moment at the swap meet, void of both customers and vendors. A carousel of sunglasses for sale with hand mirrors tied to the display sits along side a jungle of plants, some hanging and others potted in plastic pink swans. A broom, trash bag and metal hand truck lean against the brick wall, evidence of the work being done, next to a stall that sells baby strollers and battery-operated toy puppies that bark and flip.

“My mom was telling me how this really was a place of community,” said Park. “It used to be a Sears building and a Korean man bought it and made all these little stalls and inside there were more kiosks and stalls. It was a place where Korean immigrants who don’t have access to starting a business could come and work.”

A detail shot of artist Wendy Park’s “90’s Compton Swap Meet” at the Various Small Fires gallery in Tustin. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Swap meets themselves tend to be place of community for immigrant populations. They are places where they hear their own language spoken and purchase products and ingredients specific to their needs.

“This is painted from a woman’s perspective of that era,” Park said of the work. “It was a place of opportunity for Korean immigrants.”

The subject matter is an incredibly timely one, given the countless raids made by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement across the nation in recent weeks with immigrant marketplaces and hubs like Santa Fe Springs Swap Meet, MacArthur Park and downtown Santa Ana targeted locally.

“Immigrants are the most hardworking people. They leave their families, they leave everything they know to come and start a new life. It is tragic that they finally get here, overcome their struggles and maybe live a good life and then get taken away,” Park said about the current climate. “It is heartbreaking to see. It is an unfair situation and done poorly.”

Park received a BFA from Otis College of Art & Design and spent 13 years in Disney animation. The bright colors that inform her work draw on that experience while also reflecting her point of view as a child, how colorful and alive the world seemed to her then. She references both American pop and Korean folk art in her work and makes newspaper kiosks, coin laundry carts and pots of Tiger Balm worthy of investigation.

In “Charms Cash” wads of dollar bills are tightly rubber-banded and stored in a can used to hold hard candy.

Artist Wendy Park stands amongst one of her new works “Kae Don” at her solo show in Tustin. (Don Leach/Staff Photographer)

“It’s really difficult for immigrants to trust the banking systems,” said Park. “They are afraid of how much information they have to give or what might happen. My parents would hide money in the house or store it at the swap meet in candy containers like this.”

Park’s father sold plants at the swap meet and she got in the habit of hiding things in the plastic swan pots popular in the era, which are present in “Go Swan” alongside an open can of beer and lit cigarette over a Korean board game.

Some pieces are also historic documentation of sites that might otherwise be lost to fleeting memory.

“Western and 5th” depicts Korean market signage that no longer exists, but Park recalled visiting the center as child with her grandmother and aunts. The memory was unearthed with the help of an old photo of the 1992 L.A. riots.

The concept for the “90’s Compton Swap Meet” piece is an idea Park said she has carried in her mind for a while and its completion was made possible partly by oral history shared by her mother. When the two of them couldn’t agree on the coloring of the building facade of the Compton swap meet, Park used a hip hop music video for reference.

“My mom members it as a brick-colored storefront but I was telling her I remember it like a rainbow,” said Park. “I was watching a Tupac music video and it showed it with these colors in it.”

Her memories helped Park piece together a more accurate representation of the place she and her family spent long days. Hours at the swap meet were so demanding in fact, that the family often couldn’t get to church on Sundays.

Wendy Park’s “Kae Don” includes Korean folk art imagery at her solo show “Of Our Own” in Tustin. (Don Leach/Staff Photographer)

“There was actually a room inside the Compton swap meet where they would all have fellowship and pray and have Bible study on Sunday,” said Park.

The religious community found at the Compton Fashion Center is depicted in the wooden crucifix featured in the work.

While Park remembers the swap meet fondly, she admits her mother has expressed a desire for her talented daughter to choose a more pleasing subject to paint.

“She is like, ‘you can paint anything in the world, why are you painting the swap meet?’” said Park.

But while her mother sees the family’s tenure at the swap meet as a time she would just as soon forget, Park said the memories give her a sense of pride and reminds her how hard her parents worked to create a better life.

“For me, it is so admirable,” said Park.

Mostly, Park hopes her art will encourage people to keep an open mind about others who might be living with fear for themselves or their loved ones as ICE raids continue.

Artist Wendy Park with “90’s Compton Swap Meet” at the Various Small Fires gallery in Tustin. (Don Leach/Staff Photographer)

Park said now is the time immigrant families like need their community more than ever.

“The biggest thing is empathy; have an open heart and protect those who need it right now,” said Park. “A lot of people are afraid to go out and get groceries, or do simple things.”

Wendy Park’s solo exhibition “Of Our Own” is on view through July 19 at VSF OC, 119 N. Prospect Ave., Tustin. The gallery is open to the public Wednesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.