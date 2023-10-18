United States Polo Assn. Women’s Arena Open Finals mount up in Silverado Canyon

The United States Polo Assn. Women’s Arena Open Finals will take place on Oct. 22 at Orange County Polo Club.

The Orange County Polo Club is a private club, but on Oct. 22 the Silverado Canyon arena and event space will open to the public for the United States Polo Assn.’s Women’s Arena Open Finals.

“We are very excited to be hosting the finals matches, which is the highest level of women’s area polo that is played in the United States. It is a really big deal in the polo community,” said Heather Perkins, O.C. Polo Club manager.

In honor of the finals, the O.C. Polo Club will host “Sunday Brunch at the Ranch,” priced at $105 for adults and $35 for children. Brunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with two signature cocktails for 21 and over guests. The ticket also includes an arena-side seat to the championship match, which will begin at 1 p.m.

“Besides the brunch there will be a pop-up shop, and it’s going to be a fun experience,” Perkins said.

Polo is among the world’s oldest known team sports, played on horseback with two opposing teams using long wooden mallets to hit a ball through each other’s goal. The O.C. Polo Club is an arena polo club, as opposed to a grass club or one on a field.

“Grass polo is played on 10 acres of grass, for one field,” said Shelley Geiler, who owns the O.C. Polo Club with her family. “An arena is 150 feet by 300 feet, so it is a much smaller space.”

The smaller playing field is more advantageous for spectators, said Geiler.

“When you are watching, it is real up close, and you can see the action right in front of you,” said Geiler. “It is a rubber ball that bounces, so it is a lot like like hockey on horseback. The line changes quickly, and there is a lot of action. It is really an exciting game to watch.”

The O.C. Polo Club, at 27271 Silverado Canyon Road in Silverado, is the only arena polo club in Orange County and got its start more than 30 years ago. Originally located in Anaheim, the then-Winston Polo Club moved from various equestrian facilities in Orange County over the years.

The Orange County Polo Club will host the USPA Women’s Arena Open on Oct. 22. (Courtesy of Orange County Polo Club)

“Eventually, we got to a place where it was time to buy some property and make a permanent home,” said Geiler.

The family purchased the property in Silverado Canyon in 2015 and opened the facility in 2018. The property houses two arenas, with stabling for more than 60 horses and a private clubhouse.

“We basically built this state-of-the-art facility from the ground up,” Geiler said.

The O.C. Polo Club opens to the public for special events, like this Sunday’s brunch, but also offers polo lessons and a riding school.

“We teach non-polo players how to play polo here — that is what our club membership is mostly comprised of — and we host tournaments where we open it to other polo players to come in,” said Perkins.

The club offers kids’ programs and lessons for adults with USPA-certified instructors that include mounted instruction time.

The club only opens to the public for ticketed events twice a year, and Geiler said this weekend’s event is a wonderful way for guests to get familiar with the game.

“You will be able to meet the players and see the horses up close,” said Geiler.

Perkins added that the Women’s Arena Open Finals are a fine example of the athleticism required to play polo.

“It is pretty exciting to see these girls that are tough, and they have traveled from all over the country to come and play here.”

Tickets for Sunday Brunch at the Ranch and the Women’s Arena Open Finals can be purchased at ocpolo.com.