Pitfire Pizza partners with Sonoratown for Cinco de Mayo

Tacos might seem like the obvious choice for your Cinco de Mayo celebration, but Pitfire Pizza and Sonoratown are teaming up to create a fun alternative to the taco bar this year. The Southern California pizza concept and the Los Angeles-based fast-casual spot known for Northern Mexican–style tacos have teamed together to create a chivichanga pizza. The festive offering will be available on Sunday, May 5, for dine-in, takeout and delivery at all Pitfire Pizza locations, including in Costa Mesa and Orange.

The pizza is inspired by Sonoratown’s popular chivichanga, a guisado of slow-cooked shredded chicken, cheddar and jack cheese, blistered tomatoes and roasted Anaheim chiles inside a Tortilla Tournament-winning flour tortilla. Chivichangas are similar to burritos but specific to the Sonora region and an example of the many variations of the rolled taco found throughout Mexico and, in recent years, Southern California. In Orange County, you can find Zacatecas-style burritos at Burritos La Palma in Santa Ana and the Mexican state of Chihuahua’s version at Los de Juarez Burritos in Anaheim.

This Cinco de Mayo collaboration, however, isn’t a burrito at all but a dish that reinvents the Mexican pizza. Pitfire Pizza’s signature sourdough crust will be topped with Sonoratown’s shredded chicken, Monterey jack and mild cheddar cheese and finished with radish, onion and lime. Sonoratown’s spicy Chiltepin salsa and avocado crema will be served on the side for extra heat.

Advertisement

Teodoro Diaz-Rodriguez Jr. and Jennifer Feltham founded Sonoratown in 2016 to serve tacos in the style of San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora, while Pitfire Pizza, part of the American Gonzo Food Corp., opened in 1997 in the North Hollywood Arts District and has since grown with locations in L.A., Orange County and San Diego. Pitfire’s city of Orange location opened last summer and is the newest addition to the group’s growing number of restaurants.

This is the third year Pitfire Pizza and Sonoratown have partnered for Cinco de Mayo to serve chivichanga pizza, and as with previous years, part of the proceeds will benefit No Us Without You, a charity dedicated to providing food relief for the undocumented community in the restaurant industry. The organization was created in response to the COVID-19 shutdown in Los Angeles in 2020 and today serves over 700 families quarterly.

“When we first partnered with Sonoratown for Cinco de Mayo two years ago, Jen and Teo chose No Us Without You, as it’s a community that’s close to their hearts,” American Gonzo Food Corp. chief executive officer Jeff Goodman said. “The organization’s efforts supporting restaurant workers aligns with all our values, and since then they’ve been the obvious choice for this annual event.”

Five dollars from each chivichanga pizza sold will be donated to No Us Without You.