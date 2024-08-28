Ocean Institute to partner with CHOC to create digital content for young patients

For young children receiving treatment at the Children’s Hospital of Orange County in Orange, a trip to the ocean might not be possible. So the Ocean Institute in Dana Point has decided to collaborate with CHOC Hospital to bring the ocean to them.

The community-based nonprofit organization will provide educational marine life video content to young patients and their families staying at CHOC. The project is facilitated through Seacrest Studios, an initiative of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation.

“Our goal is to provide CHOC’s patients with a fun, educational program; helping them learn more about ocean animals and maritime history,” Ocean Institute’s education programs senior manager, Robyn Takeshita said in a statement. “We are thrilled to spark joy and curiosity for both the patients and their families during their hospital stay, and hope that it’s a welcomed distraction.”

Seacrest Studios is CHOC’s in-house multimedia broadcast center located on the second floor of the Bill Holmes Tower. The 700-square-foot studio is run by a full-time program manger with experience in broadcast journalism and television production. Seacrest Studios gives patients the chance to explore radio and television production, create content and interact with live broadcasts while they heal.

Through this collaboration, patients using Seacrest Studios will have access to prerecorded and live content that explores Southern California’s marine life and the maritime history of California. There will also be activity sheets to accompany the videos, which the institute hopes will help create a hands-on learning experience.

“We are incredibly excited to work with CHOC and Seacrest Studios to bring the beauty and knowledge of our coastline to young patients,” said Takeshita.

The team at Children’s Hospital of Orange County also expressed excitement about the collaboration. Interacting with educational and immersive programming can help create a connection with the ocean for patients who aren’t able to experience it firsthand.

“We value the opportunity to expose patients and families to such unique and educational content through the Ocean Institute’s programming,” said Luke Morand, media programs coordinator for the Cherese Mari Laulhere Child Life Department at CHOC. “Through this initiative, kids at CHOC can learn, have fun and have moments of respite during their time at the hospital.”

The Ocean Institute was founded in 1977 and is located on 2.4 acres of land in Dana Point Harbor, near a marine protected area. As an ocean education center, the institute receives 100,000 visitors each year and offers 60 marine science and maritime history programs, including an annual summer camp, public tours, harbor cruises and community events like the upcoming 40th annual Maritime Festival from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15. The event will include a School for Scallywags and a Pirate and Mermaid Ball, food trucks, beer gardens, a sailor camp, local marine life and tall ships.

The collaboration with CHOC is just another way the Ocean Institute intends to fulfill its mission of “using the ocean as our classroom” while helping young patients’ hospital stays feel like a day at the beach.